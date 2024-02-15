Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook A Leer literacy event set for March 23

Parents and children line up to enter Maie Ellis Elementary School for the Fallbrook A Leer/Day of Service & Literacy.

A crowd fills the auditorium at Maie Ellis Elementary waiting to participate in a day of service and literacy.

FALLBROOK – The 20th Fallbrook A Leer/Day of Service & Literacy will take place Saturday, March 23 at Maie Ellis Elementary School, 400 West Elder St. The day will begin with a special guest speaker for parents and will include 30 guest readers reading to more than 300 children, who will also receive free school backpacks filled with books and supplies.

The event will also feature children's artwork, dance and ballet folklorico performances, education seminars for parents, craft activities for children, food, raffle and much more. Dozens of local teens will be helping with the event as community service, receiving volunteer hours required for graduation.

More information is to come. Anyone interested in becoming a guest reader or sponsor/donor for this event can contact Tauna Rodarte, 619-921-3944 or [email protected]. The organizing committee is already hard at work.

This day is in honor of Cesar Chavez and is a special day of service and literacy. Fallbrook A Leer is an award-winning program that is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Organizers encourage everyone to join them and/or contribute to this important cause.

Submitted by Fallbrook A Leer/Reading.

