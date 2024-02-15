Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FWC's semi-annual attic sale fundraiser is set for March 1-2

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman’s Club is holding its popular semi-annual attic/rummage sale Friday and Saturday, March 1-2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Antiques, jewelry, household items, clothes, toys, crafts, knick knacks, tools, small appliances, picture frames, dishes, pots & pans, garden art & plants and much more will be available for purchase.

The event will be held in the FWC’s Clubhouse at 238 West Mission Road in Fallbrook. All proceeds go to local charities and Fallbrook High School scholarships.

The Fallbrook Woman's Club is part of the California Federation and General Federation of Woman’s Clubs and is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookwomansclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Woman’s Club.

