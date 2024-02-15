Palomar College leaders advocate for students

SAN MARCOS – Students throughout the nation seeking a path to a 4-year degree, or a new career in high demand industries, enroll in a nearby community college. There are over 900 community colleges in the United States serving over 10 million students. This equates to 35% of all undergraduate students nationwide. There are 116 community colleges in California educating over 2 million students.

Research indicates that most community college students are the first in their families to go to college, and they do so to set a positive example for their younger siblings and to establish a better future for their families. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, over 85% of students receive some form of financial aid. In California, the majority of college-going students receive financial assistance in order to support their educational goals.

The importance of keeping community college students at the forefront of state and federal budget expenditures has never been more significant. "The cost of living in San Diego County and the lingering impact of the pandemic on household incomes, has led to the need for ongoing advocacy for students and community colleges," said Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey. "Joining community college leaders in Sacramento and at our nation's capital to discuss financial aid reforms and the heightened necessity to better support our students, is a direct outcome of our Palomar College mission and values."

Submitted by Palomar College.