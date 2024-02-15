The world watches as Bald Eagles protect their eggs

There is a live Webcam at Big Bear Lake showing nesting Bald Eagles. The eagles are high in a tree and right at home in the snow. What a neat use of technology to bring us these extraordinary live-action views – nighttime too.

According to KUSI-TV news, there are three eggs in the nest and the mother and father take turns laying on the eggs. The eagles are named Shadow and Jackie. A “changing of the guard” took place this morning as we watched.

Check out the action for yourself by visiting

﻿https://www.youtube.com/live/B4-L2nfGcuE?si=4ovckQ2ljFeQTOIt

When you get the video going, you should also have audio (“unmute” the stream if need be).

There are 11,527 computers “tuned into” this fascinating Webstream as I write this about 9:50 a.m., Feb. 7.

“But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” (Isa 40:31, ESV)