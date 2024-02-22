FAS resale shop to hold Grand Opening

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary's Whiskers and Tails Resale Gift Shop is holding an official Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Friday, Feb. 23, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 746 S. Main Ave., (next to Meineke).

The nonprofit store will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be food and drink, a silent auction, special treats, fun shopping and more.

Guests' best dressed and well-behaved pets are welcome to Fallbrook's exciting newest shopping experience and community service. Additional parking is available in the back or the Denny's lot across the street.

Volunteers are needed and donations are always welcome. To volunteer at the shop, call Kerri Moore at 310-487-4885.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.