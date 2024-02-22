Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FAS resale shop to hold Grand Opening

Last updated Feb 22, 2024 8:54pm0
Share
count

Troy is a 1 year old male Labrador retriever/Terrier mix. He is friendly, smart and energetic. He would be a great running or hiking partner. Troy loves to play fetch and enjoys belly rubs too. He needs an active family experienced with large breed dogs. Troy weighs 50 lbs. and is vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To meet Troy, email [email protected].

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary's Whiskers and Tails Resale Gift Shop is holding an official Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Friday, Feb. 23, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 746 S. Main Ave., (next to Meineke).

The nonprofit store will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be food and drink, a silent auction, special treats, fun shopping and more.

Guests' best dressed and well-behaved pets are welcome to Fallbrook's exciting newest shopping experience and community service. Additional parking is available in the back or the Denny's lot across the street.

Volunteers are needed and donations are always welcome. To volunteer at the shop, call Kerri Moore at 310-487-4885.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 02/23/2024 21:07