FCAT presents an alternative to SDG&E

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present Mark Hughes speaking on behalf of Power San Diego in a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Hughes is a mechanical engineer who spent his career (1978 to present) working in the electric power generation industry. This includes working for Kansas City Power and Light (an investor-owned utility) and Southern Electric International, an independent power producer.

The last phase of his career was spent at Solar Turbines, here in San Diego, and after retiring in 2012, he has provided part-time consulting in the field.

Power San Diego is a community-led initiative in the City of San Diego, proposing to replace SDG&E with a not-for-profit public power utility within the city's limits. As a public utility, Power San Diego can reduce energy rates, safeguard rooftop solar installations, and focus on local energy generation and storage.

Currently, the initiative is focused solely on the City of San Diego. Due to constraints in resources, expanding the initiative to encompass the entire county remains beyond the current scope. Implementing measures at a county level typically necessitates significant funding.

The aspiration was to initiate this measure on a county-wide scale. By starting in San Diego city, the aim is to create a model of success that can eventually be replicated across the county.

Fallbrook Climate Action Team is an all-volunteer group. FCAT presents monthly presentations about climate change and mitigation on the last Tuesday of every month. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's e-blast at https://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org/.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.