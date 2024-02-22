Rotary Club of Fallbrook honors FUESD Students of the Month

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is delighted to announce the commendation of two exceptional sixth-grade students, Camila Guzman and Grayson Legg, as Rotary Students of the Month by the Rotary Club of Fallbrook.

Recognizing the significance of acknowledging students who demonstrate exceptional academic prowess and exemplary leadership qualities, the Rotary Club in partnership with FUESD carefully selects two outstanding students from a local school each month.

Camila and Grayson, both students of Maie Ellis Elementary School, FUESD Dual Language Academy, have been selected for their remarkable achievements, commitment to learning, and valuable contributions to the school environment.

Camila has displayed remarkable dedication to academic excellence and serves as an inspiring role model to her peers. Her consistent academic achievements, coupled with her natural leadership abilities, make her a deserving recipient of this esteemed recognition.

Grayson is recognized for his outstanding academic accomplishments and remarkable leadership skills demonstrated within the school community.

FUESD Director of Communications Seth Trench shared his thoughts on these distinguished students, saying, ""Celebrating Camila Guzman and Grayson Legg as the Rotary Students of the Month is a testament to the exceptional talent and leadership within our student body. Their recognition underscores the dedication and commitment our district upholds in shaping the leaders of tomorrow. We are immensely proud of their achievements and the positive impact they continue to make within our school community."

"FUESD extends heartfelt congratulations to Camila Guzman and Grayson Legg for their well-deserved recognition as Rotary Students of the Month," added Trent.

Their commitment to academic excellence and exceptional leadership serves as an inspiration to their peers and the entire school community. The district expressed profound gratitude to the Rotary Club of Fallbrook for their continuous support in honoring exceptional students, significantly contributing to the educational enrichment and success of the local community.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.