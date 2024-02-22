San Diego homeowners urged to pay property taxes online

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister is urging San Diego homeowners to pay this year’s property taxes online, as recent rains have flooded the County Administration Center and are impacting the department’s ability to process physical mail and checks.

“Officials are calling this a ‘thousand-year storm’ for good reason – the rainfall has been tremendous and the impact real,” said San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister. “We urge taxpayers to go online now to http://www.sdttc.com and pay their property taxes to ensure on-time, free payment without delays.”

“We are asking for the public’s help by going online and paying that way. We want to be able to process all payments expeditiously, and going online is the best way to do that.” Property tax payment and flood-related information is included here:

• Pay Property Taxes Online - e-Check is fast, free, and recommended! Due to ongoing mandatory construction and unexpected flooding, the downtown branch is closed through May 2024 and the mail processing center has been impacted. Pay online to avoid delay: Pay online here.

• Postponement of tax deadlines/penalty forgiveness – Postponement of tax deadlines require an amendment to the California State Code. Currently, no deadline extension has been granted. If an extension is granted, late payment penalties will be waived. This penalty forgiveness will pertain only to second installments in the 2023-2024 tax year, and it will not eliminate the need for taxpayers to pay their taxes. Information will be released as available.

• Seek Reassessment of Property Damaged by Misfortune or Calamity – Section 170 of the Revenue and Taxation Code of the State of California allows the San Diego County Assessor’s Office to temporarily reduce the assessed value of a property that was damaged or destroyed by misfortune or calamity. Learn more and make a claim at https://www.sdarcc.gov/content/arcc/home/divisions/assessor/property-tax-savings/tax-relief-calamity.html.

• California’s State of Emergency – On Sunday, Feb. 4, California Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties, to support storm response and recovery efforts. The emergency proclamation includes provisions authorizing a California National Guard response if tasked, facilitating unemployment benefits for impacted residents, and making it easier for out-of-state contractors and utilities to repair storm damage.

“I want to personally thank San Diegans in advance for going online to pay their property taxes this year,” concluded McAllister. “I have been in office for 21 years and have never experienced this. We are working quickly to fully restore our downtown operations, but in the meantime, we urge taxpayers to go online to http://www.sdttc.com to pay their property taxes.”