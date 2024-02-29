Artist Koutsenko to teach at Paint N' Sip

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club will host renowned artist Igor Koutsenko at its upcoming Paint 'N Sip fundraiser, entitled "Discover the Artist in You."

A resident of Menifee, Koutsenko originally emigrated from the Crimea before settling in Oklahoma City. Ultimately, he ended up in sunny California, where he creates beautiful art, which is not only collected by private individuals, it also hangs in the Riverside Art Museum.

The Fallbrook Woman's Club is thrilled to have this talented, charismatic guest to teach a three-hour class using acrylic paints on March 23, at 10 a.m. The event is open to the public, with an enrollment fee of $40, which includes all you need to create a masterpiece, as well as food and drinks.

All proceeds will help support the club's Fallbrook charities. The class will be held at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 W. Mission Road. Space is limited, so anyone interested in the class should RSVP to Michele at 949-940-5102.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman's Club.