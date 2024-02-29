County auction of 468 properties could bring in over $3,800,000 in tax revenue

Bidder registration now open; bidders must register by March 14 to participate in online auction

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced bidder registration is now open for the 2024 online property tax auction. The auction site opened with a total of 468 properties for sale.

“The properties for sale have been in tax default for five or more years. In accordance with the California Revenue & Taxation Code, it’s time to get the properties back on the tax roll generating revenue for public services,” said McAllister. “Our online system makes it simple to research and bid on a variety of properties across San Diego County.”

Anyone around the world can bid during the online property tax auction from March 22-27. To participate, bidders must register before March 14 at the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s tax auction website, sdttc.mytaxsale.com. They must also submit a refundable $1,000 deposit and a non-refundable $35 processing fee (some parcels may require a larger deposit).

“We opened with 58 residential or commercial properties, 356 timeshares, and 54 parcels of land for sale. The county stands to bring in $3,800,000 in tax revenue if all the properties are sold for the minimum bid,” McAllister continued. “Potential bidders who want to receive email reminders about deadlines are encouraged to sign up for e-notifications at sdttc.com.”

All sales are final, so this is a buyer beware sale. The TTC recommends beginning the research process on its website.

Owners of the auctioned properties can still avoid going to sale; they have until 5 p.m. on March 21 to redeem their parcels and pay all taxes and fees owed. Before the sale, every effort is made to contact the owners of these properties to notify them about the impending sale.

Submitted by the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector.