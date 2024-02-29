Molloy works on 'A Doll's House'

BOSTON – Emerson College student Ozzy Molloy, from Bonsall, participated in Emerson Stage's production of “A Doll's House” from Feb. 14-17 at the Semel Theater in Boston.

Written by Henrik Ibsen, adapted by Frank McGuinness, and directed by Kate Cherry, the play follows Nora, a vibrant young housewife and her journey of self-discovery, marriage, and life.

Emerson Stage and the Department of Performing Arts are where the next generation of actors, designers, stage managers, technicians, administrators, and educators work alongside distinguished faculty, professional staff, and visiting artists to bring skills learned in the classroom to vibrant life on stage.

Molloy is majoring in Stage and Production Management and is a member of the Class of 2026.

Submitted by Emerson College.