Oak trees to be planted at the park

FALLBROOK – Save Our Forest is holding a tree planting festival at Live Oak Park, Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m. In the spirit of National Arbor Day, 12 oak trees will be planted. There will also be a few surprise guests.

Volunteers are needed and they should wear a sunhat, sunscreen and gloves. Tools will be provided on site. For more information, contact Roger Boddaert, 760-728-4297 or [email protected].

Submitted by Save Our Forest.