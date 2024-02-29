Slam dunkin' fun at the B&GC: Hoops, laughter, and dreams come true

FALLBROOK – Boys & Girls Clubs of North County's Basketball season is underway! Children from the communities of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, and De Luz excitedly play in four divisions for a six-week season.

A single-elimination tournament is held at the end of the season and always brings out quite a crowd cheering on their favorite athletes. As a recreational league, coaches focus on teaching players skills, sportsmanship, and how to be a good teammate.

Under the supervision of Athletic Director Raul Perez, a staff of volunteers joins together to generously give their time to coach teams. The club hires referees and scorekeepers, mostly made up of teenagers from the community, to help them gain workforce experience in their first job.

"Thanks to a generous grant from the Fallbrook Regional Health District, many of the children qualified for a scholarship and are playing at no charge to their families," said Allison Barclay, president and CEO of B&GC. "We are so grateful for the scholarships, as for so many of our members this is their only extracurricular team activity. Participating in team sports teaches so many important life lessons."

Barclay said the B&GC is thankful to the community and local businesses for supporting the club's sports programs by becoming sponsors. Sponsors receive banner recognition all year in the gym and some even sponsor uniforms. With sponsorships, the club is able to purchase new equipment and uniforms.

For over 60 years, B&GC has been the place for youth to go after school and on school breaks for fun memories with friends, programs that enhance their learning experience, and relationships with caring staff.

The club currently serves nearly 2,500 youth every year in their 10 different sites throughout Fallbrook, Rainbow, and Camp Pendleton. For more information visit http://www.bgcnorthcounty.org or call 760-728-5871.

Submitted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.