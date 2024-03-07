Another year of major capital improvements is taking place at Silvergate Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook begins another year of investing in its 5-acre senior living campus with more than $1 million in capital improvements. The renovation efforts represent the company's ongoing commitment to continually modernize and reinvest in its boutique collection of senior living properties in San Diego County.

Scheduled for completion throughout 2024, the renovations taking place at Silvergate will create a more contemporary, comfortable living environment for all who call Silvergate home. The enhancements to the community include both exterior and interior upgrades designed to elevate the living experience for residents by improving aesthetic appeal and increasing functionality in many of the community's common area spaces.

"Our owners are locally based and frequently on site, which means they have their eyes on every part of this community," said Patricia Martinez, the community's executive director who has been with the company for 20+ years. "They work tirelessly to ensure that our campus provides the same beauty and comfort you would find at a premium, upscale resort. The capital improvements we're undertaking reflect their unwavering commitment to creating a welcoming and well-maintained community where residents can really thrive and enjoy their living environment."

Renovations planned for exterior amenities, interior apartment homes

Interior renovations include an ongoing series of room mergers to provide larger living units for seniors who are downsizing from larger properties and are looking for more open, spacious senior living accommodations. These newly renovated apartment homes include one and two-bedroom models with new open kitchen concepts, upgraded flooring, all new cabinets and quartz countertops.

A comprehensive redesign of the Elbrook Drive entrance to the community was recently completed as the initial part of the company's restoration and upgrade plan this year.

Exterior improvements made since the beginning of the year include a new entry sidewalk, upgraded landscaping with attractive accent lighting, outdoor seating areas for visiting family and guests, and updated monument signage. Additionally, the parking lot received fresh striping after being repaved and sealed, making ingress and egress easier for both residents and their visiting family members.

Fresh paint has also been applied to all three buildings across the five acre campus in the new color scheme reflecting today's more contemporary design style while remaining true to the rural roots of Fallbrook.

Residents are equally enthusiastic about the upcoming changes to the community.

"The improvements they're making are wonderful," said Sally Cook, a longtime resident of Silvergate who has witnessed the remodel efforts taking place all around. "I feel so fortunate to live in a community where the owners really care about the environment their residents are living in and about our satisfaction with the place we all call home. If something needs attention, they take care of it. I used to have to maintain my house...but here at Silvergate, they take care of maintaining everything and continually make it a better place to live. You can't beat that."

East Building common area spaces undergo major renovations

The community's popular East Building will also see major changes during the course of the community's renovation efforts. The Great Room space will undergo a complete transformation to modernize the furnishings, wall coverings, floor coverings, wainscotting and light fixtures.

With entertainers and musicians brought in regularly from around the region to perform, the massive Great Room space will also be outfitted with new acoustic wall panels to improve sound quality and clarity.

Other aspects of the remodel include renovation of the building's entry lobby to accommodate a new community store for everyday grab-and-go merchandise, a convenient coffee bar, and a comfortable guest waiting area. Two new cozy lounge spaces are being created as well for residents to socialize with neighbors. Lighting upgrades will also be made in the Great Room and hallways for improved visibility and ambiance.

"It's clear that Silvergate really believes that first impressions matter," said Olivia Althouse, a prospective resident who visited the community this month. "From the moment I toured, I knew I could see myself living here. It's just such a nice environment to be in."

These improvements highlight a tangible example of the importance of local ownership. With only three retirement communities in north county San Diego, Silvergate's ownership takes great pride in the boutique collection of properties they own, always listening to the unique needs of each community and making improvements that matter most in the day-to-day lives of residents.

The renovations at Silvergate are being undertaken in phases to avoid any major disruption to residents, with completion expected by the end of 2024.

"Being a local owner-operator allows us the opportunity to visit each one of our communities frequently. There's no substitute for seeing a property in person and speaking individually with our residents and team members," said Greg Petree, president of AmeriCare. "We're always asking ourselves 'what would I want for my loved ones or for myself if I lived here.'"

With renovations underway and apartment homes at Silvergate now limited, seniors who are considering retirement living are encouraged to tour the community, sample the chef's cuisine and see the modernization underway at Silvergate Fallbrook.

The community is now scheduling virtual and private tours of its apartment homes and picturesque, walkable campus. For information, call Helen Gray at 760-728-8880. General information about the independent living, assisted living and memory care accommodations at Silvergate can be found at https://silvergaterr.com/silvergate-fallbrook-elder-care/. Silvergate is located at 420 Elbrook Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028.

Submitted by Silvergate Fallbrook.