Arts in the Park set for April 28

FALLBROOK – Rally for Children, in partnership with the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program, announces that they will be holding their 29th year of Arts in the Park on Sunday, April 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Live Oak Park.

Due to limited parking at Live Oak Park, free shuttle services will be running from both the Maie Ellis Educational Center and Potter Jr. High. Shuttles run continuously from 10:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rally members have been busy preparing for this wonderful event. They are always looking for new Rally for Children members and Arts in the Park volunteers. If anyone would like to join this organization, they can check it out at http://www.rallyforchildren.org. If interested in volunteering at Arts in the Park, they can contact Donna at 760-822-1672.

Arts in the Park is only possible due to the generous donors who contributed to the "Invitation to Donate" that was sent out in September.

Submitted by Rally for Children.