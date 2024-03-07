Fallbrook High Jr. ROTC team secures place in National Academic Bowl Championship in Washington

FALLBROOK – Following two online competition rounds against teams from all over the world, Fallbrook Union High School's Jr. ROTC Academic Team, including Justin Agee, Michelle Hillard, Tania Martinez and Ryan Sexton, has secured a spot in the championship event in the District of Columbia.

The 2024 U.S. Marine Corps Jr. ROTC Academic Bowl Championship will take place at The Catholic University of America campus from June 21-25. The event is sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Jr. ROTC and organized by College Options Foundation.

Fallbrook High School's Jr. ROTC team emerged with top honors among the 141 Marine Corps Jr. ROTC academic teams worldwide. Their achievement places them among the elite eight Marine Corps Jr. ROTC Academic Bowl teams in the nation, earning them an all-expense paid trip to the championship event in the District of Columbia.

The preliminary rounds, marked by their intensity and speed, assessed cadets on a range of subjects including core curriculum such as math, science, and language arts, along with evaluations of their grasp on current events, citizenship, leadership skills and financial literacy.

Notably, financial literacy videos sponsored by the USAA Educational Foundation were integral to the competition, with questions derived from these videos featured in Levels I and II of the online rounds.

The Jr. ROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl stands as a nationally recognized competition tailored exclusively for Jr. ROTC students. Through participation, cadets imbibe the values of citizenship, engage in academic rivalry and explore avenues for college opportunities. The platform provides a remarkable avenue for Jr. ROTC cadets to demonstrate their leadership and academic prowess.

College Options Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the academic journey of high school students and aiding them in their pursuit of higher education, has been instrumental in supporting the academic development of Jr. ROTC cadets worldwide for nearly two decades.

Leveraging academic competitions, college exam study guides, admissions tutorials and personalized counseling, College Options Foundation continues to empower the nation's Jr. ROTC cadets.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union High School Jr. ROTC.