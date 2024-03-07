How to deal with home selling stress

Selling your home can come with quite a bit of stress, including keeping the place presentable for buyers and potentially making repairs and updates. It can be a lot to take on, especially when you’re juggling other responsibilities.

Fortunately, there are steps you can take to alleviate your stress and make selling your home a more enjoyable experience.

Are you considering listing your home for sale? Here’s what you can do to make it less stressful.

• Lean on your team. Your real estate agent, loan officer and other real estate professionals are there for you. We can provide support, guidance and expertise along the way.

• Reduce clutter. Keeping a house clean all the time is hard, but it’s necessary if you want to show your home. To ease the pressure, take time to declutter your home before listing it, so there’s less to clean and organize before a visit.

• Update your home in small ways. You don’t have to splurge on a whole kitchen remodel to get your home noticed. Instead, focus on small things that will have a big impact, like repainting the front door, deep cleaning the carpet or planting seasonal flowers for curb appeal.

• Try to focus on the future. Keep the end in sight as you go about your home sale. While it’s easy to be stressed in the moment, knowing that you’re doing this for a reason can help you feel better when things get hard.

