Judy Dorrell Bell, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 11 at the age of 82.

Born in 1941 in Santa Monica, Judy spent her early years between the beaches of California and the cornfields of Iowa. She graduated from Fort Madison High School, Iowa State University as well as earned a masters in Nutrition from New Haven University.

On a blind date, while in Minneapolis for a Betty Crocker internship, Judy met her future husband of 56 years, Bob Bell.

An accomplished writer and food expert, Judy was the food editor for Chicago's American, Minneapolis Star and the Fallbrook/Bonsall Village News as well as the Publisher of the Sauk Valley Sun.

Judy's love of food led her to open her own cooking school, publish a book on U.S. Cooking Schools, become corporate chef for Fisher & Paykel and collaborate with many talented chefs.

Her love for people led her to a successful radio sales career, active membership in Rotary Club and her strong Christian values fostered loving friendships across the globe.

Judy is survived by son Elliot, his wife Misty, granddaughters Charlotte and Hannah as well as her siblings, Carol, Shelley, Stacy, Steve and Shawn.

A reception celebrating Judy's life will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Dixon, Illinois on March 16 from 1-3 p.m.