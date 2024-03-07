Knights offer St. Patrick's Day Dinner Dance

FALLBROOK – The Knights of Columbus invite everyone to their 20th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance with live music, special Irish entertainment, and a surprise act from Las Vegas, Saturday, March 16.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and there will be an Irish Dance Show at 6 p.m. The dinner includes corned beef and cabbage with boiled potatoes and carrots, dinner rolls, dessert and coffee.

The cost is $35 per person, $40 after March 10. Reservation forms are available at St. Peter’s parish office or St. Peter’s school office.

Dozens of door prizes will be given away and proceeds from the event will go to local charities.

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church Parish Hall is at 450 S. Stage Coach Lane.

Submitted by the Knights of Columbus.