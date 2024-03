FALLBROOK – The Sgt. Wm. Pittenger Camp 21 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War invite everyone to join them in honoring all those who have received their nation’s highest honor, at its annual Medal of Honor Day Ceremony.

The event will be held on Monday, March 25, 11 a.m. at the Fallbrook Odd Fellows Pioneer Cemetery at the corner of Alturas and Clemmens.