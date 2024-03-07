Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

VFW Auxiliary to hold Bunco fundraiser

FALLBROOK – The VFW Auxiliary Post 1924 is having a Bunco Fundraiser on Saturday, March 9, with a suggested donation of $25. Donation includes lunch, game play, prizes and lots of fun!

The lunch starts at 12 p.m. and game play begins at 1:00. All are welcome. Call/text Dana at 760-717-3262 for reservations.

The VFW Auxiliary Post 1924 is located at the VFW Post 1924, 1175 S. Old Stage Road.

Submitted by the VFW Auxiliary Post 1924.

