Avocado Festival to take place April 21

FALLBROOK – Spring is just around the corner and so is the Fallbrook Avocado Festival. Time to mark the calendar for the 37th annual event on Sunday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Over 450 vendors will line Main Avenue and cross streets from East Mission to Fallbrook Street, featuring avocado-themed products, foods, and specialty goods. Holy Guacamole will once again offer their signature chips and guacamole, and other food vendors will be in place with a large variety of delicious dishes to serve to the large group of festival goers expected for the day.

There will be shopping galore, with booths featuring unique crafts, jewelry, bath and body products, clothing and so much more. Fallbrook's agricultural heritage will be evident in the festival's Farmers Market, which will feature avocados, a variety of locally grown fruits and vegetables, as well as gorgeous flowers, plants, and herbs. The Artisan Walk on Alvarado features local handmade artisan goods and foods.

Live entertainment and fun activities will also be offered for just about all age groups. The Main Stage inside the Beer and Wine Garden, as well as the Community Stage, will offer local musicians, various types of performances and several contests.

Sign up at the chamber for Best-dressed Avocado, the Avo 500, Best Tasting Guacamole, Best Guacamole Presentation, Little Mr. and Miss Fallbrook, the new Avocado Holding Competition and Awesome Avocado Attire Contest.

Shuttles will be available to transport people to the festival site quickly and smoothly. Check the website for shuttle stops, parking and more information on http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org or call the chamber at 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.