Fallbrook A Leer names student winners

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook A Leer is celebrating its 20th annual day of literacy and service on Saturday, March 23 at Maie Ellis Elementary School,400 West Elder St. Check in begins at 9:15 a.m. and activities go until 2 p.m. This event is in honor of Cesar Chavez's life work and legacy to improve the lives of immigrant workers and families.

A Leer announced the following local student poetry contest winners:

Third Grade: Embry Burton – Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary

Fourth Grade: Susan Garnica-Gonzalez – Fallbrook STEM Academy

Fifth Grade: Logan Pagan – Mary Fay Pendelton Elementary

A Leer also announced the following student winners of the essay contest:

Sixth Grade: Juliana Brockson – La Paloma Elementary School

Seventh Grade: Ana Erb – Potter Junior High

Eighth Grade: Lilliana Mont Briand – San Onofre K-8 Elementary

After speaker Dr. Viviana Diaz, VP of Student Services at Cal State San Marcos, makes her keynote presentation, the other activities will begin, along with the presentations of the three winning poetry and three winning essay writers.

The day also includes educational presentations for parents and 30 guest readers reading to more than 300 children, who will receive free school backpacks filled with books and supplies.

The event will feature children's artwork, dance and ballet folklorico performances, magic of science events, craft activities for children, food, raffle and much more. Dozens of local teens will be helping with the event in order to receive community service volunteer hours required for graduation.

There will be opportunity drawings, as well as a free computer for one lucky family donated by the Fallbrook Democratic Club. Any local business that would like to sponsor this event or donate items to the opportunity raffle can reach out to Tauna Rodarte at 619-921-3944.

There will be more information to come; the organizing committee is already hard at work. Anyone interested in participating in any capacity, whether as donor, reader or sponsor can contact Rodarte.

