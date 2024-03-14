Garden club presents 'Inside Plants'

FALLBROOK – Heddy Salerno, Chief Decision Maker at Inside Plants, will be the guest speaker at the Fallbrook Garden Club's March 26 general meeting.

Inside Plants is an award-winning interior plantscaping company. Salerno's 45-year-old company supplies live and artificial plants, plant maintenance, holiday décor, living walls and moss wall art to commercial and residential communities throughout Southern California, with clients in Arizona, Nevada, and Washington. Her main office and warehouse are in Corona and her showroom is in Palm Springs, where she lives.

In 2004, Salerno received her NALP Certified Landscape Technician-interior certification. She was the education chairperson for the Plantscape Industry Alliance for four terms and was instrumental in bringing technical training classes to the entire United States. She was also one of their educators for over six years and still teaches privately to other interior plant maintenance companies.

General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, social time at 12:30 p.m .; business meeting at 1 p.m. and the program at 2 p.m. Guests are welcome and are asked to stop by the Membership Table for a guest name tag.

For further information relating to the club and its activities visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.