Running towards excellence: Live Oak Elementary's Fun Run raises the bar

FALLBROOK – Live Oak Elementary School, part of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, hosted its highly anticipated Annual Fun Run on Friday, Feb. 16. The event, organized by the Parent-Teacher Association, proved to be a resounding success, bringing together students, parents, and community members for a day of fun-filled activities and fundraising.

The Fun Run serves as the primary fundraising initiative for LOE, with proceeds supporting essential programs and resources for the school community. Funds raised contribute towards assemblies, field trips, additional playground equipment, PE resources, and various other educational enhancements throughout the academic year.

Principal Patti Parson expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support received from the school community, saying, "The Annual Fun Run embodies the spirit of unity and generosity that defines Live Oak Elementary School. It's heartwarming to witness students, families, and staff come together to support our school's mission and enrich the educational experience for all our students."

The event not only serves as a vital fundraiser but also fosters a strong sense of community within Live Oak Elementary School. Parents and family members enthusiastically cheered on their students as they participated in the run, with some even joining them in the event.

The success of the Annual Fun Run underscores Live Oak Elementary School's commitment to providing quality education and fostering a supportive environment for its students.

For more information about Live Oak Elementary School and future events, visit https://loe.fuesd.org/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.