Short film on women's rights to be shown in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – The Quad Collaborative presents a historic short film crafted by noted artists and creatives of the Fallbrook community inspired by local organizations AAUW, Fallbrook Scarecrow Days and the art/artistry of BJ Lane.

The 2021 documentary short, "Women Talk: Women of History," will be followed by a talented expert panel, Saturday, March 23, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Public Library Community Room. The event is free and includes light refreshments.

This short film discusses the role of undersung women she-roes through time. The documentary was created during the pandemic to keep informed on the status of women's rights.

There will be a talk back with the expert panel from noted women in the worlds of human rights, journalism, theatre and government affairs discussing how far women have come and how much farther women have to go in their march for equality.

Submitted by Nancy Heins-Glaser.