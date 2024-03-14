Whitaker named to dean's list at Biola University

LA MIRADA – Bethany Whitaker was named to Biola University's Dean's List for academic excellence.

Whitaker, a Music major from Fallbrook, was one of approximately 1,600 students who were named to the dean's list in fall 2023. Biola students are placed on the dean's list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

"Inclusion in Biola University's Dean's List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement, and investment in scholarship," said Dr. Tamara Anderson, Senior Associate Provost. "These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the student's personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments."

Biola University celebrated 116 years of impacting its surrounding communities this month by going back to its LA roots and serving the homeless community in downtown Los Angeles. Biola is a nationally ranked Christian university in the heart of Southern California.

Submitted by Biola University.