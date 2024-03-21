Don Dussault Park, Elder Street sidewalks denied CDBG funding

Neither of the Fallbrook projects proposed for 2024-25 Community Development Block Grant funding were awarded any CDBG money.

A 4-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote March 12, with Joel Anderson absent, approved the county's 2024-25 annual funding plan for Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnerships, Emergency Shelter Grant, and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS programs.

The proposals for the Don Dussault Park expansion and Elder Street sidewalks were both placed on the list of alternative projects which were not selected for funding.

Community Development Block Grant projects are intended to revitalize lower-income communities. The proposals were selected based on criteria which include benefit to lower-income residents, health and safety considerations, the ability to leverage block grant funds into additional revenue, and availability of alternate funding sources.

The allocations are based on 2024-25 entitlement figures from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which provides funding for the programs.

The county also administers CDBG allocations for some incorporated cities. The total CDBG allocation for the unincorporated county is $3,699,143 although most of that money will be spent on regional projects considered to have a benefit to the unincorporated area.

The 2024-25 CDBG allocations only include three community-specific projects: $278,812 for a Spring Valley sidewalk project; $150,193 for an emergency backup generator for the Ramona Senior Center, and $108,000 for a soccer mini pitch at the Borrego Springs Boys and Girls Club.

The proposal for Don Dussault Park requested $3,300,000 to acquire approximately 4.7 acres adjacent to the current park boundaries. The acquisition would expand the existing park and add amenities including parking. The design and construction of approximately 610 feet of concrete sidewalk, curb, gutter and associated pedestrian ramps on Elder Street between South Mission Road and Main Avenue has a cost estimate of $701,000.