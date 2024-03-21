Mike Choate Early Education Center delights families with fun-filled Family Math Day

FALLBROOK – The Mike Choate Early Education Center, part of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, welcomed families to the campus for the Family Math Day Friday, Feb. 16, where learning was fun for the whole family.

Building upon the excitement of January's Family Science Day, this special event brought together students and their families for a day filled with laughter, discovery and, of course, math.

"At the Mike Choate Center, we believe that early exposure to mathematics should be as fun as it is educational," Sarah D'Errico, coordinator of the Mike Choate Center, said. "That's why we transformed our campus into a playground of numerical exploration, where counting, adding and subtracting became thrilling challenges to conquer."

Parents and guardians joined their little ones in a series of interactive activities, from lively water play sessions to toe-tapping song and dance numbers. Together, families practiced one-to-one correspondence and honed their counting skills, all while bonding over the beauty of mathematics.

For families interested in learning more about the Mike Choate Early Education Center and their commitment to early childhood education, visit http://fuesd.org/MikeChoate.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.