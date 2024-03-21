Palomar College salutes those who serve

SAN MARCOS – The Palomar College Community Showcase brought campus and community leaders from across north county to the California Center for the Arts in Escondido to "A Salute to Those Who Serve."

The event, attended by over 400 people, was hosted by the Palomar College Foundation, and honored active duty military and veterans. The expansive programs and services available at Palomar College designed specifically for military affiliated students were featured.

Superintendent/President Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey presented her Report to the Community, highlighting the past year and future initiatives that will impact generations of students to come.

"As one of the largest military serving educational institutions in California, it was an absolute honor to recognize those who serve and have served our country. These are our real heroes, and we are incredibly grateful for their service," said Dr. Rivera-Lacey.

During her remarks, she mentioned the progress Palomar College has made to increase the number of students enrolled throughout the 2,500 square mile district and the completion of its Vision 2035 plan, which sets a path for new educational programs and facilities for the next 12 years.

Dr. Rivera-Lacey also announced the summer 2024 start of construction on a 40,000 square foot building at the Fallbrook Education Center and the planned grand opening of the new softball and football stadiums at the San Marcos campus.

The annual Comet Award was presented to the Assistance League of Inland North County. The Comet Award recognizes individuals or organizations dedicated to serving others and their community.

The Assistance League of Inland North County is an all-volunteer 501 (c)(3) nonsectarian, nonpolitical, nonprofit organization serving children and families in need, including a scholarship program for high school and college students.

Palomar College Foundation Executive Director Stacy Rungaitis shared a heartwarming video that featured current and former military-affiliated Palomar College students.

Throughout the video, students describe the impact of educational programs and services provided at the College. The video can be viewed on the Palomar College YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79vfiPaqoxY.

Submitted by the Palomar College Foundation.