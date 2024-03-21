Rotarians spark love of reading at the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County

FALLBROOK – On Friday, March 8, the Rotary Club of Fallbrook hosted a special reading event at Boys & Girls Clubs of North County Club sites, where Rotarians read to the children in celebration of National Reading Month.

Rotarians from various professions and backgrounds shared their love of reading with the students, sparking their imaginations and fostering a love for books and learning. The event was a part of Rotary's ongoing commitment to promoting literacy and education in the community.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to read to the children at Fallbrook Union Elementary School today," said Dale Mitchell, president of the Rotary Club of Fallbrook. "Reading is such an important skill and we believe that by instilling a love of reading at a young age, we can help set these children up for success in their academic and personal lives."

The students were engaged and attentive as Rotarians read a variety of books, from classic children's stories to contemporary favorites. The event was a fun and interactive experience that left a lasting impression on the children. At the end of the reading session, club members were gifted books to take home by the Rotary Club of Fallbrook.

"We are grateful to the Rotarians for taking the time to visit our club sites and share their passion for reading with our students," said Allison Barclay, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of North County. "Events like these not only encourage a love of reading but also show our students the value of community involvement and service."

Rotary International is a global network of community leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing challenges. The Rotary Club of Fallbrook is known for its commitment to service and excellence in supporting education and literacy initiatives within the community.

For over 60 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of North County has been the place for youth to go after school and on school breaks for fun memories with friends, programs that enhance their learning experience, and relationships with caring staff.

The club currently serves nearly 2,500 youth every year in their 10 different sites throughout Fallbrook, Rainbow, and Camp Pendleton. For more information visit http://www.bgcnorthcounty.org or call 760-728-5871.

Submitted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.