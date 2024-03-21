Silvergate hosts unforgettable St. Patrick's Day celebration for local seniors

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook hosted a festive St. Patrick's Day celebration on March 15 to welcome local seniors into the retirement community for an exciting afternoon of fun festivities focused on Irish traditions and Gaelic lore.

The event, which showcased live music and entertainment, also featured sumptuous traditional Irish foods and an abundance of fun activities that gave attendees an opportunity to immerse themselves with new friends in the cheerful spirit of the Irish holiday and discover what life at an active retirement community is like.

The celebration commenced with a traditional bagpiper processional, setting the stage for an enchanting afternoon for the many seniors who came to experience the Silvergate lifestyle in person.

Resonating melodies of bagpipes filled the air, evoking a sense of Irish tradition and curious delight among guests as they walked into an explosion of green and gold shamrock décor in the community's beautiful Star Terrace Courtyard.

Following the procession, guests were treated to a live performance by The Highland Way, an authentic Irish band whose spirited tunes kept toes tapping and spirits high throughout the event.

In addition to live music, attendees had the opportunity to watch the talented dance moves of the Clan Rince Irish Dancers, a local troupe of line dancers who performed a series of choreographed Irish step dance numbers. Led by experienced dancers, guests were invited to join the energetic and rhythmic dances, fostering a sense of camaraderie and joy within the community.

The culinary offerings at the celebration were nothing short of spectacular, with a delectable spread of traditional Irish fare and festive treats. From hearty lamb lollipops to mouthwatering corned beef skewers, guests indulged in a culinary journey reminiscent of Ireland's Emerald Isle. Adding to the festive experience, the event also featured a selection of taste-tempting beverages, including Irish coffee, Guinness stout and Irish cocktails.

One delighted resident, Ann Elder who joined the Silvergate family a little over a year ago, expressed her joy at the festivities, saying, "The St. Patrick's Day celebration at Silvergate was an absolute delight! They put on such great events for us with all the live music and the incredible food. It's a wonderful way to celebrate St. Patty's Day. I wouldn't have been able to do this at home. My husband and I intentionally decided to let go of our house to come here and be settled with friends and a great support system. I'm now free to do whatever I please."

One highlight of the afternoon was the raffle drawing, where attendees had the chance to win an array of exciting prizes and goodies. From gift baskets filled with gourmet treats to dinner vouchers at the community, the raffle added an element odesigned to cater to the interests and preferences of its residents.

Whether it's participating in fitness classes, exploring local attractions on group outings, or simply enjoying a leisurely stroll through the beautifully landscaped grounds, residents have access to an array of opportunities for socialization, recreation, and personal enrichment.

As Silvergate Fallbrook continues to uphold its reputation as a premier senior living destination, residents and prospective residents alike can look forward to a calendar filled with events and activities that foster a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle.

Silvergate Fallbrook offers independent living, assisted living and memory care on a 5-acre retirement campus that features studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom accommodations designed specifically with seniors in mind. For information about availability and recently released Open Kitchen Concept apartment homes, call Helen Gray, Marketing Director for the community, at 760-728-8880 or visit http://www.Silvergaterr.com to learn more.

Submitted by Silvergate Fallbrook.