Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

St. Patrick visits Fallbrook for Irish event

Last updated Mar 21, 2024 9:33am0
Share
count

Christ Church greeters Sherry Rager, left, and Liz Dannberger welcome visitors to their St. Patrick's Day event, March 17.

count

Woodwire band singer John Harris Jr. sings "Born in the Dirt" during the free event at Christ Church.

count

Deacon Gerry Teplansky, left, and Pastor Brian Capanna, are ready to serve up Deacon Dogs to visitors who aren't having the corned beef and cabbage dinner.

count

This is Irish Stew number 8, which won the title of Best Stew in the St. Patrick's Day Irish Stew cook off..

count

Best Stew tasters have seven more to taste in the cook off.

count

The winners of the Irish Stew cook off, from Christ the King Church, are presented a check, from left, Pastor Brian Capanna of the Christ Church, Lee Johnson, St Patrick (aka) Pastor Don Kroeger (Ret), and Kathy Simmons.

count

The Tater Toss game is just one of the games offered for all ages at Christ Church's St Patrick's Day event.

count

Simon Capanna eats a hotdog with Maria Teplansky.

count

Children line up to go into the bounce house. Shoes off please!

Village News/David Landry photos

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 