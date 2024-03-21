St. Patrick visits Fallbrook for Irish event

count
Christ Church greeters Sherry Rager, left, and Liz Dannberger welcome visitors to their St. Patrick's Day event, March 17.
Woodwire band singer John Harris Jr. sings "Born in the Dirt" during the free event at Christ Church.
Deacon Gerry Teplansky, left, and Pastor Brian Capanna, are ready to serve up Deacon Dogs to visitors who aren't having the corned beef and cabbage dinner.
This is Irish Stew number 8, which won the title of Best Stew in the St. Patrick's Day Irish Stew cook off..
Best Stew tasters have seven more to taste in the cook off.
The winners of the Irish Stew cook off, from Christ the King Church, are presented a check, from left, Pastor Brian Capanna of the Christ Church, Lee Johnson, St Patrick (aka) Pastor Don Kroeger (Ret), and Kathy Simmons.
The Tater Toss game is just one of the games offered for all ages at Christ Church's St Patrick's Day event.
Simon Capanna eats a hotdog with Maria Teplansky.
Children line up to go into the bounce house. Shoes off please!
