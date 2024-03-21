State legislators have climate legislation on their plates

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a speaker to talk about the Climate Legislation that has been introduced this year in Sacramento. The ZOOM meeting is Tuesday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. The speaker’s name is pending but will either be a Legislative Aide or a U.S. State Department Net Zero speaker.

One of these bills is Assembly Bill 2619, which would repeal the NEM 3.0 decision and require the CPUC to create a new rule structure based on the clean energy goals set by Senate Bill 100, which committed the state to achieving 100% clean carbon-free energy by 2045. AB 2619 will ensure that incentives are restored for residents who generate clean power for the grid and restrict the imposition of new charges, taxes, fees or rates on community solar customers that are different from what is assessed on all other ratepayers for electricity or any other service including energy transmission.

“When talking with North Bay residents and Californians throughout the state, it’s clear that additional taxes on solar and the removal of incentives that have helped offset the cost of solar installation has had severe consequences on our ability to generate clean energy,” Assemblymember Damon Connolly who introduced the bill.

Fallbrook Climate Action Team is an all-volunteer group. FCAT presents monthly presentations about climate change and mitigation on the last Tuesday of every month except December. To receive the ZOOM link, sign up for the group’s e-blast on the website http://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.