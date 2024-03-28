Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bonsall Forward Initiative honors students at awards ceremony

Last updated Mar 28, 2024 4:28pm0
Share

BONSALL – On Thursday, March 21, twenty-eight students were honored at the Bonsall Forward Initiative awards ceremony. The BFI, the brainchild of Bonsall Unified School District Superintendent Joseph Clevenger and developed with Bonsall residents Larry and Linda Sundrum, brings together community partners to address the disparity in female and underrepresented populations in careers involving science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The Sundrum’s were recognized at the ceremony for their continued support of the program, “Mr. and Mrs. Sundrum have been instrumental in making the Bonsall Forward Initiative a reality. Due to their generous support and vision, our district has been able to give over 100 students scholarships in STEM to pursue their academic and career goals,” said Clevenger.

count

Ripley Goode, 8th grade

count

Brisa Martinez, 12th grade

count

Jeffrey Lee, 12th grade

count

Faith Smith, 6th grade

count

Aria Soto, 4th grade

count

Emilio Osuna Rodriguez, 4th grade

count

David Chavarin, 5th grade

count

Shannon Coyne, 4th grade

count

Christopher Orozco, 4th grade

count

Jace Hill, 5th grade

count

Amuwet Garcia, 5th grade

count

Rowan Collup, 9th grade

count

Onyx Co, 5th grade

count

Neda Ahad, 7th grade

count

Dylan Peralta, 7th grade

count

Cambria Carlson, 6th grade

count

Alexia Price, 6th grade

count

Lance Tiongson, 7th grade

count

Roark Robinson, 5th grade

count

Jackson Pauley, 7th grade

count

Nonyi Usua, 11th grade

count

Nylee Huntington, 8th grade

count

Teagen Bowen, 9th grade

count

Karina Merino, 10th grade

count

Mason Kulp, 8th grade

count

Sofia Totovic, 7th grade

count

Susy Romero, 12th grade

count

Patrhick Se, 6th grade

To begin the event, parents, community members and other invited guests were greeted by life-size posters displaying the students and highlighting their field of interest. Students stood by their posters and greeted the invited guests. Guests feasted on a variety of food stations from local eateries such as pizza from Bonsall’s new Backdraft Bar & Grill.

The formal ceremony featured the student’s favorite educator who introduced the student with heartfelt memories of their time together and offered words of encouragement for their futures. Community dignitaries, including representatives from local and state government leaders and local business owners, also presented the students with their scholarship awards.

The keynote speaker was award-winning film editor Kirk Morri, who spoke on the importance of being a lifelong learner saying, “Life is never going to stop changing; tech is never going to stop evolving, and neither should you. Stay open to new things, be inquisitive, because learning leads to opportunities you can’t even imagine yet.”

Morri edited technologically recognized films including the “Aquaman” series, “Ant Man,” “The Conjuring,” and “Fast & Furious 7.”

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 03/30/2024 23:38