Bonsall Forward Initiative honors students at awards ceremony

BONSALL – On Thursday, March 21, twenty-eight students were honored at the Bonsall Forward Initiative awards ceremony. The BFI, the brainchild of Bonsall Unified School District Superintendent Joseph Clevenger and developed with Bonsall residents Larry and Linda Sundrum, brings together community partners to address the disparity in female and underrepresented populations in careers involving science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The Sundrum’s were recognized at the ceremony for their continued support of the program, “Mr. and Mrs. Sundrum have been instrumental in making the Bonsall Forward Initiative a reality. Due to their generous support and vision, our district has been able to give over 100 students scholarships in STEM to pursue their academic and career goals,” said Clevenger.

To begin the event, parents, community members and other invited guests were greeted by life-size posters displaying the students and highlighting their field of interest. Students stood by their posters and greeted the invited guests. Guests feasted on a variety of food stations from local eateries such as pizza from Bonsall’s new Backdraft Bar & Grill.

The formal ceremony featured the student’s favorite educator who introduced the student with heartfelt memories of their time together and offered words of encouragement for their futures. Community dignitaries, including representatives from local and state government leaders and local business owners, also presented the students with their scholarship awards.

The keynote speaker was award-winning film editor Kirk Morri, who spoke on the importance of being a lifelong learner saying, “Life is never going to stop changing; tech is never going to stop evolving, and neither should you. Stay open to new things, be inquisitive, because learning leads to opportunities you can’t even imagine yet.”

Morri edited technologically recognized films including the “Aquaman” series, “Ant Man,” “The Conjuring,” and “Fast & Furious 7.”