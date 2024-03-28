Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Breakfast with the Bunny brings a crowd to the community center

Last updated Mar 28, 2024 2:24pm0
Village News/David Landry photos count

Posing for a photo at Breakfast with the Bunny at the Fallbrook Community Center are, from left, front, Devin Hager, the Bunny (Alejandra Sanchez) holding JJ Hager, Juliana Hager and, in back, their mother, Kaystal Hager.

A Ballet Folklorico Group from the Fallbrook Community Center performs during Breakfast with the Bunny, March 23.

The Bunny gives a high 5 to Kallen Terlecky.

Girls from Potter and Fallbrook High Camarena Fallbrook Youth Crime Prevention Club, volunteer their time to make the breakfast run smoothly, from left, Alina Balderrama, Ashley Bailon, Diana Paez, Veronica Hernandez (new president for the Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center and the parent advisor to the Camarena's Club at Potter and Fallbrook High School, Veronica Hernandez (new president for the Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center and the parent advisor to the Camarena Club), Jasmine Hernandez, Alejandra Sanchez and Lesly Juan..

Two minutes to go and the children couldn't wait to start the egg hunt, so they started to count down from 10 and off they went.

Peter Stasson from Parks and Recreation disperses the plastic eggs for the egg hunt while kids and parents watch and wait for the green light.

Mila Barrera enjoys her sausage along with pancakes, bacon, water, orange juice. She was so happy seeing the Bunny.

Volunteer Lisa Stanfield makes her special pancakes for the breakfast.

Friendly Sheriffs of Fallbrook visit Breakfast with the Bunny, from left, Officer J. Soto, L. Cortez, G. Hernandez and A. Smith. Thank you for keeping us and Fallbrook safe 24 hours a day when you work.

