Fallbrook Village Rotary packs backpacks for Camp Pendleton students

FALLBROOK – Celeste, Jim, and Anthony Grimard hosted a backpack/potluck event in their Fallbrook home for the Fallbrook Village Rotary, March 23. Members filled 105 backpacks with pen sets, boxed pencils, crayon boxes, colored pencil sets, highlighter sets, index card sets, and composition books.

The items were donated by Operation Showers of Appreciation, a nonprofit public charity in Fallbrook, whose goal is to "Help those who serve."

Rotary President Jennifer Weeks and her husband will deliver the backpacks to the Exceptional Family Member Program at Camp Pendleton, which is designed to support military families with special medical and/or educational needs – ensuring availability of care during transitions with the goal to improve the quality-of-life through community resources and support.

Submitted by Sandy Maruca, Fallbrook Village Rotary.