Fallbrook Village Rotary packs backpacks for Camp Pendleton students

Rotary members, from left, front, John Dixon, Sandy Maruca, President Jennifer Weeks, Kris May, George Archibald, Ally Abbott; back, Helen Archibald, Sally Betts, Mike Betts, Steve Abbott, Anthony Grimard, Don Weeks, Jim Grimard, and Celeste Grimard.

Don Weeks, Rotary member, putting boxes of filled backpacks in his vehicle to take to Camp Pendleton.

Steve Abbott, Rotary member, helps pack backpacks for camp Pendleton students.

George Archibald, Rotary member, helps fill backpacks with school supplies for Camp Pendleton students.

FALLBROOK – Celeste, Jim, and Anthony Grimard hosted a backpack/potluck event in their Fallbrook home for the Fallbrook Village Rotary, March 23. Members filled 105 backpacks with pen sets, boxed pencils, crayon boxes, colored pencil sets, highlighter sets, index card sets, and composition books.

The items were donated by Operation Showers of Appreciation, a nonprofit public charity in Fallbrook, whose goal is to "Help those who serve."

Rotary President Jennifer Weeks and her husband will deliver the backpacks to the Exceptional Family Member Program at Camp Pendleton, which is designed to support military families with special medical and/or educational needs – ensuring availability of care during transitions with the goal to improve the quality-of-life through community resources and support.

Submitted by Sandy Maruca, Fallbrook Village Rotary.

