La Paloma Good News Club celebrates Easter

Our kids have amazed us by the kindness they show to one another. They really listened

when we told them about Jesus and His sacrifice of love, and the miracle of His Resurrection.

"He's alive!" We told them. Apparently, they believed us.

I asked our Team of 10 volunteers, "Could you send me a few recent memorable things about our kids or Club that I can send to the Village News?" This is what some wrote.

Jeanelle: "Our kids are inviting their friends. They are growing and also having fun!"

"Our new bi-lingual volunteer, Natalie, was with a child who could not remember how to say the Lord's Prayer. She asked him to say it in Spanish. He practiced during snack time, Natalie

listened to him and he said it perfectly. Now he is on his way to earning a Memory Verse Challenge Trophy. Good job Natalie!"

Natalie: "I saw Valentine (age 8) welcoming a new girl with open arms. I love the times when children are presented with their T-shirts or first Bible. The other kids are eager to offer prayers or shouts of encouragement. A few kids were late for the Easter egg hunt, and saw others offer some of their eggs to be hidden so the late kids could still have the experience and get some treats."

Chris: "I think I would say how much fun we have singing the Memory Verse Song and playing all the crazy games. I think singing the verses is a good learning experience for all ages. You could mention we've made good friends from the club. The kids love being together!

Mom Melissa: "It's amazing to me how connected the children have become even though they only meet once a week. The program and the incredible volunteers equip the kids to love like

Jesus loves and how to build a personal relationship with Him. My daughter has only been there a short time but she looks forward to going. When she first attended, another girl greeted

her with a special snack and a hug. She invited her to sit with her and it was the sweetest thing to watch unfold."

Bill: "I really like the way the brothers and sisters take care of each other."

There's more...... but you will have to come and see for yourself or you could look closely at our kids' faces. There are a lot of great kids out there, but these are special because they

belong to us.

Colleen Sharp runs the La Paloma Good News Club.