Pala to host gun safety event April 20

PALA – The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is sponsoring a gun safety event Saturday, April 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pala Band of Mission Indians Administrative Building, 12196 Pala Mission Road, in Pala.

Community members can turn in unwanted guns for gift cards. Firearms must be in working order. Place the unloaded firearm in the trunk of your vehicle. A deputy will provide instructions.

They are also providing free gun cable locks and security boxes while supplies last to people looking to secure firearms kept in their homes. All weapons collected will be destroyed.

Submitted by San Diego Sheriff’s Department.