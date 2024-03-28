Republican Women to hear from Take Our Elections Back

FALLBROOK – The April guest speaker for the Republican Women of CA – Fallbrook is Kim Yeater, CEO of Take Our Elections Back Initiative. Its mission is to restore the integrity of America’s voting system and allow the people’s voice to be heard.

All are invited to come Friday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. at the Historic Mission Theater. Men are always welcome. RSVP to [email protected]. Cost is $10.

Submitted by Republican Women of CA – Fallbrook.