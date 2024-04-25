Blue heron takes up residence at Wildlife Sculpture Garden

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Land Conservancy's Wildlife Sculpture Garden got another resident April 5, with the installation of a larger than life-size blue heron. The sculpture, entitled "Misty Morning," was created by noted artist Don Rambadt of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to fellow artist Chris Chantland, "Don's exquisite simplicity of lines and shapes to form out of metal, birds that almost fly away is second to none."

Rambadt received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee and has his studio in Milwaukee. He has public placements in seven states and his work can be found in numerous museum and private collections around the world.

Rambadt's work is well known in Fallbrook, where his sculptures are on public display at Vince Ross Village Square, the Fallbrook Public Library, and the Fallbrook Land Conservancy's Wildlife Sculpture Garden at 1815 South Stage Coach Lane.

"Misty Morning" brings the number of sculptures in the FLC Wildlife Sculpture Garden to 11, making it one of the largest collections of native wildlife sculptures in Southern California.

The Fallbrook Land Conservancy, formed in 1988, protects, through ownership or conservation easements, more than 4,000 acres of open space in San Diego County. It also has an active Save Our Forest committee that plants and maintains trees in public places, and an environmental education program for elementary school children.

Submitted by Fallbrook Land Conservancy,.