FUESD Girls In STEM event inspires young minds at CSUSM

FALLBROOK – Female students from all over Fallbrook Union Elementary School District came together at California State University San Marcos Friday, April 5, for the annual Girls In STEM event. The event was aimed at fostering interest and excitement in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields among young girls.

Hosted at the prestigious CSUSM campus, the event provided an opportunity for FUESD girls to engage with faculty members and current CSUSM female science students in a series of captivating science experiments. From exploring the effects of liquid nitrogen on items such as balloons, bouncy balls and flowers to delving into activities in the university's makerspace, the students were immersed in hands-on scientific exploration.

One of the highlights of the event was the panel discussion, where FUESD girls heard from current and graduate female STEM students as well as faculty members. The panelists shared insights into the possibilities that await young girls in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, inspiring the attendees to dream big and pursue their passions.

In addition to the enriching educational activities, the students also enjoyed a campus tour through a scavenger hunt, exposing them to the vibrant atmosphere of higher education and igniting aspirations for their academic futures.

Seth Trench, director of communications at FUESD, expressed his enthusiasm for the event.

"Seeing real-world examples of women excelling in STEM is invaluable for our female students," Trench said. "It ignites a spark of possibility within them and fosters a sense of empowerment, showing them that with hard work and support, anything is possible. Witnessing our girls engage passionately with science and technology at the Girls In STEM event is a testament to the bright future they're destined to create."

The event was a testament to the collaborative efforts of FUESD and CSUSM in nurturing the next generation of female leaders in STEM fields. By empowering young girls with knowledge, skills, and confidence, initiatives like the Girls In STEM event play a pivotal role in shaping a brighter and more inclusive future.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.