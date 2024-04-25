Lucile (Emrich) Reeder peacefully departed to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, April 21, 2024. She was born on May 21, 1932, in Denver, Colorado, to Jay and Lola Emrich.

Lucile pursued her passion for music education, graduating from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley Campus. Later, she continued her studies at Westmont College in Southern California, where she cherished singing in the choir and was proud to contribute editing to one of Corrie Ten Boom's books.

Lucile's dedication to education shone brightly in her role as a beloved elementary school teacher in Covina and West Covina. It was during this time that she met Howard Reeder, the love of her life, whom she married on April 13, 1957. Together, they raised three sons: James, Thomas, and Charles.

Lucile continued her education, completing a masters degree in counseling from Cal State Fullerton in 1981.

After 25 years of teaching, Lucile and Howard retired to Fallbrook. Howard had previously transitioned from teaching to becoming a pastor and they continued their service at the Fallbrook United Methodist Church. Lucile was an active member of the California Retired Teachers Association local chapter as well.

Lucile is survived by her three sons: James (Karen), Thomas (Lila), and Charles (Julie), along with nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law, known for her genuine love and devotion to her family.

Lucile was preceded in death by her three older brothers, Herbert, Ray and Paul.

She will be remembered fondly for getting emotional during ice skating, her passion for knitting and for sports – especially the Dodgers, family celebrations and camping trips, her musical talents on the piano, and her joy in singing with the choir.

Lucile's life was a beautiful tapestry of love, faith, and dedication, leaving an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to have shared life with her. She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, we think she would suggest hugging your loved ones.