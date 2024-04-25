Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Artists paint local scenes for contest

The first place award in the Fallbrook Artists Association's annual Plein Air competition is Susan De'Armond, April 13.

Francesca Nunez Bailey takes second place in the Plein Air competition. Artists picked a spot in Fallbrook to paint for the contest.

Artist Debbie Krentz Johnson displays her third place winning painting at Vince Ross Village Square where the entries were judged by Toni Williams.

Ruth Parker poses with her plein air painting which took an honorable mention award.

Patty Mangels takes an honorable mention award for her plein air painting.

