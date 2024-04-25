Artists paint local scenes for contest

Village News/Courtesy photos count
The first place award in the Fallbrook Artists Association's annual Plein Air competition is Susan De'Armond, April 13.
Francesca Nunez Bailey takes second place in the Plein Air competition. Artists picked a spot in Fallbrook to paint for the contest.
Artist Debbie Krentz Johnson displays her third place winning painting at Vince Ross Village Square where the entries were judged by Toni Williams.
Ruth Parker poses with her plein air painting which took an honorable mention award.
Patty Mangels takes an honorable mention award for her plein air painting.
