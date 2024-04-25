BWC busy with spring fundraiser, new members

BONSALL – Bonsall Woman's Club will host their annual spring fundraiser on Tuesday, May 7, at Ciao's Restaurant in Vista. "Viva Las Vegas" will feature a Vegas-glam theme, fashion show and a "surprise" hip-gyrating entertainer. Tickets are almost sold out, but are still available at $65 per person.

Fundraiser co-chairs Laurie Criscenti and Debbie Harris have been leading a committee of 15 members for the past four months to organize the luncheon program, which will include raffle baskets, silent auction, door prizes, craft sales, photo booth, and prize wheel. Club donations and community sponsorships have contributed to the planning efforts.

"The success of this fundraiser is very important to our club and our community," BWC President Mary Jo Pfaff said. "Without the hard work that our members put into these events, we would not be able to contribute to all of the local organizations that we support."

In addition to planning the fundraiser, BWC has been busy welcoming and preparing new members to take an active role in the club.

Organized by Second Vice Presidents/Membership Cindy Gibson Floyd and Connie Jordan, BWC hosted a "New Members Luncheon" on April 10 to welcome women who have joined the club since 2023. President Pfaff provided a brief history of BWC, followed by presentations by the Board of Directors and committee chairs who explained their roles and opportunities for getting involved.

"Our new members give me great promise for the future of our club. Their energy, enthusiasm and talents are remarkable," Pfaff shared after the meeting. "We have members who joined last year who are already serving on the Board and committees."

Recognized at the meeting were new members Valerie Alvord, Gini Brooks, Amy Cunningham, Neva Day, Cindi Frank, Ananda Ganino, Gail Greco, Terri Gullo, Jackie Michalkiewicz and Ximena Wick. Not in attendance were new members Larissa Anderson, Linda Birnie, Judith Hughes, Julie Johnson, Margaret Riley, Diana Smith, and Gina Ellis.

Bonsall Woman's Club is a 501(c)(3) organization that has been supporting Bonsall since 1980. New members and guests are always welcome. Meetings are held the first Thursday of each month at the Bonsall Community Center, starting at 10 a.m. More information about BWC can be found at https://www.bonsallwomansclub.org/. Questions can be emailed to [email protected].

Submitted by Bonsall Woman's Club.