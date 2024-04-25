Village Rotary learns about Palomar's Fallbrook campus

FALLBROOK – Two representatives from Palomar College gave a presentation to the Fallbrook Village Rotary at their Tuesday meeting, April 16. The speakers were Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey, superintendent and president of Palomar College, and Ryan Williams, manager of the Palomar College Fallbrook Education Center.

Palomar College has a big service area covering 2,500 square miles and has been operating for 77 years. The flagship campus is in San Marcos with classes extending from Ramona to Camp Pendleton including classes at the Vista Detention Facility. Lately, a lot of students are not transitioning from high school to college.

So, Palomar College has an Early College Program where high school students can get college credits while in high school, so when they are ready to transition, they see themselves already as college students. The college offers 250 certifications and degrees and short term trade, career and technical classes focusing on new industries with livable wages.

The Palomar Comet program allows a first time college student free tuition for the first two years. The Palomar Fallbrook Education Center offers many academic programs including: Associate Degree for Transfer in Psychology, Certificate of Proficiency in EMT Basic, Coursework in Public Safety, Core Prep in Biology, Nursing, and Chemistry.

The Fallbrook campus received about 21% of the proposition M bond money from which a 40,000 square foot permanent building will be built to expand essential services and facilities with groundbreaking likely this August.

Submitted by Fallbrook Village Rotary.