FAA offers collage demo and workshop

FALLBROOK – On Saturday, May 18, Fallbrook Artists Association will hold its monthly general meeting and feature Karen Langer Baker as their demonstration artist. She will show a variety of collages she has created, many of them award winners in various shows, then take a drawing or painting that she has made in the past and show how to bring it to life with collage.

Langer Baker has a long history as an artist. Eighty years ago, at age 8, she received her first of many scholarships to the Chicago Art Institute. She continued her studies through college, receiving her bachelor's degree in art education from the University of Michigan. Over the years, she has focused on one medium or another for extended periods of time but has often employed the use of collage to create her unique pieces.

FAA's general meeting will be held at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 W. Mission Road., 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 18, starting with a members' art critique. The regular meeting will begin at 10 a.m. The meeting is always free to the public.

From 1-4 p.m. the same day, Langer Baker will teach the workshop using various papers and materials. Participants are encouraged to bring their own papers, but much will be provided. Pre-registration is encouraged, but sign ups are also accepted that day.

A supply list will be provided to those who call ahead. The cost to members is $40 or $50 for non-members. Call Patty Mangels for registration and materials list, 951-970-7758. For more information, see http://www.fallbrookartssn.org.

Stop by The Gallery at 119 N. Main Ave. to see FAA's latest art show and view its Plein Air Competition paintings. Pick up a flier of the weekly classes including Children's Art and many other classes now being offered at The Gallery.

Submitted by Fallbrook Artists Association.