Conference for caregivers offered March 23

FALLBROOK - In lieu of its regular March monthly meeting, the Fallbrook Parkinson Support group will be hosting the Caregiver Coalition of San Diego conference Friday, March 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

All those providing care for a loved one or friend are invited to join other family caregivers at this free event. Lunch and onsite respite care will be provided. There will also be educational programs, resource booths and giveaways.

The event will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane.

Free transportation to and from Fallbrook, Rainbow, Bonsall and Temecula is available. Register by calling Foundation for Senior Care at (760) 723-7570 or email fsc@foundationforseniorcare.org. Registration can also be done the day of the event starting at 8:30 a.m.

The conference will focus on "Caring for Yourself and Your Loved One” and feature presenters on the following topics:

9:10 to 9:55 a.m. - “Home Sweet Home: Creating a Safe Environment” by Kindra French, 101 Mobility

10 to 10:50 a.m. - “Improving Health for You and Your Loved One” by Sam Sonnich, Aging & Independence Services, San Diego Co.

10:50 to 11:05 a.m. - Break, Resource Fair

11:05 to 11:50 a.m. - “Keeping Your Brain Healthy” by Amy Abrams, MPH/MSW, Alzheimer’s San Diego

11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Lunch, Resource Fair

12:30 to 1 p.m. - “Promoting Caregiver Emotional & Physical Well-Being” by Dr. Brent Mausbach, UC San Diego, Alzheimer’s Caregiver Study

1 to 1:30 p.m. - Closing, Resource Fair

For information on other events provided by Caregiver Coalition of San Diego, visit http://www.CaregiverCoalitionSD.org or email nfosdcaregivercoalition@gmail.com.