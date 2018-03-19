Winter storm expected; free sandbags available

The National Weather Service is predicting rain around San Diego County this week, potentially heavy rain on Thursday.

People in unincorporated areas can get free sandbags at numerous locations to help them protect their homes, properties and communities.

County public works officials said the coming rain was also a good reminder for people to check around their home and land to make sure drainage areas are clear and free of debris.

Rain can cause flooding and erosion, especially in areas where, by paving, drought or fire, they are not covered by landscaping, grass, trees, shrubs and other...