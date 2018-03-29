Pechanga to celebrate Mother's Day with three 'Singin' in the Rain: the Broadway Musical' performances

“Singin’ in the Rain: the Broadway Musical” will come alive inside the Pechanga Theater with three show-stopping performances throughout Mother’s Day weekend. Guests can take their mothers to sing along with the cast 8 p.m. Friday, May 11, and Saturday, May 12, or 2 p.m. Sunday, May 13. Tickets are currently on sale and are $85, $75 and $65. Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.Pechanga.com, by calling (877) 711-2946 or in person at the Pechanga box office.

“Singin’ in the Rain: the Broadway Musical” is the award-winning stage adaptation of one of the greatest musical comedies of all time - “Singin’ in the Rain.” Set in the waning days of the silent film era, screen star Don Lockwood realizes the future of the film industry lies in talkies - only to find that his leading lady has a speaking voice better suited for silence.

Chocked full of tap-dancing, Tinsel town glitz, witty dialogue and hilarious situations, “Singin’ in the Rain” has audiences laughing at the clouds, ready for love and leaving the theaters with a smile on their faces. Written by comedy legends and original film screenwriters, Betty Comden and Adolf Green, and featuring the beloved songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, the stage version of “Singin’ in the Rain” includes all of the classic song and dance numbers from the film, complete with an onstage rainstorm.